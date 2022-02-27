1943-2022

QUEENSBURY — James Barcus passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 after living with prolonged health issues.

“Watch this” were not Jim’s last words, but he always enjoyed obituaries that included that line. James Michael Barcus was born in Philadelphia in 1943, the son of George and Marjorie Barcus.

Moving to Southern California at the age of five, Jim grew up the eldest of three children. Jim seemed to eschew the popular culture norms of his generation instead developing a love for brass instruments, classical music, and teetotaling (editor’s note: Jim would go on to develop an appreciation of good beer and whiskey). Jim’s passions also included sailing, hiking, and backpacking. Anything that got him out of the house and closer to nature; an appreciation for each he imparted on his children.

Jim never met a contractor or repairman that he would hire, instead preferring to go to the library, and later the internet, to find the repair manual or schematic for cars, televisions, lawnmowers, and everything else, then frequently sourcing his children for weekend labor. If Jim had a mantra, it would have undoubtedly been “Why buy it when you can build it?”

Always curious, Jim expressed an aptitude for electronics and other engineering-related disciplines from a young age, demonstrating an interest in his father’s schematics from the age of two. He would attend California Polytechnic holding memberships in the IEEE, Music, Poly Phase, and Ski clubs, and would serve on the Engineering Council and Films Committee in his senior year. Upon graduating in 1966 with a degree in electrical engineering, Jim would go on to work for General Electric for the next 32 years, following an eastward migration path.

Jim would meet his wife, Janet, in Minnesota in 1973 on a group ski trip. They would marry in 1977, continuing a relationship and beginning an adventure involving a lot of backpacking, sailing, and eventually child-rearing.

Moving to New York in 1980, Jim and Janet settled in Queensbury. After taking an early retirement in 1998, Jim rediscovered his love of brass instruments, much to the dismay of his teenage children. He would go on to take music lessons at Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) and join the Lake George and Hartford Community bands, becoming a fixture of both for the better part of 20 years, happily volunteering his time and love for any member of the community that wanted to play music together. Jim also had a lifelong interest in motorcycling, if his life began when his daughter expressed an interest in motorcycles. Further demonstrating his supportive nature, Jim served as the recording technician for his son’s band, recording their original songs on equipment he found at the numerous garage sales (another passion of his), in addition to the cover songs of the bands he tried hard to ignore during his early years.

At the time of printing, Jim could not be reached for comment.

Jim was predeceased by his parents George Barcus and Marjorie Barcus-Tumy and his step-father Bob Tumy. Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; his two incredibly grateful children: Jonathan (Amanda) and Jen; granddaughters: Maeve and Rose; and grand puppy Remington;and his sister, Judy Stark and her husband Jerry of ID; and brother Bill and his wife Sue of CO. Donations can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Lake George Community Band in Jim’s honor.

Burial will take place in the spring.

