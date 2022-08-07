June 24, 1932—Aug. 2, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — James B. Searles, 90, most recently of Rincon, GA and formerly of Chestertown, NY was called to the Lord on August 2, 2022.

Born on June 24, 1932 in Moriah, NY, he was the son of the late Burton D. Searles and Viola V. (James) Searles.

Jim was a graduate of Port Henry High School in 1951 and attended the State University of NY in Canton till 1953. Jim was in the U.S. Army serving in Korea from 1953–1955 with a rank of corporal and assigned to the Korean Army. He also attended the State University in Plattsburgh in 1958.

Jim began working as a 6th grade teacher at Chestertown Central School from 1958–1962. He then took a job as a remedial reading teacher at Moriah Central School.

Jim was a Red Cross first aid instructor. He was a member of the former Chestertown Emergency Squad, member of the bowling league and also the Men’s Twilight Golf League. Jim was also a football and basketball official. He was a former member of Post 20 American Legion in Plattsburgh, a member of the Warrensburg Lodge 425 F&AM, Warrensburg Chapter 325 F&AM, the Valley of Schenectady F&AM, and also the Scottish Rite F&AM. Jim was a former district examiner for Star and Life of the Boys Scouts of America. He was on the Board of Commissioners for the Chestertown Fire District. Jim was a proud member of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company for 51 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, golf, swimming, boating, bird watching, camping, traveling, cooking, wood carving, black powder shooting and fly tying. Jim will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Jim is predeceased by his wife Muriel, whom he married August 14, 1955 and were married for 49 years, and a daughter Willa.

He is survived by two sons, William, Thomas and his wife Cheryl, all of Rincon, GA; two daughters, Robin and her partner Jill Iocolano, of Auburn, NY, Pamela Crossman and her husband Jack of Chestertown, NY. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Mark Rodford and his wife DeAnne, John Crossman and his wife Jessica, Chelsey Crossman, Anthony Searles and his wife Ellie, Michael, Joshua and Rebekah Searles, Billy Barrett and his partner Luke, and Melissa Crapse and her husband Jonathan, as well as his great-grandchildren, Keagan and Kinsley Crossman. He is also survived by his brother Craig Searles of Westport, NY, a niece, Lynda Lucas, and a nephew, Richard Lucas.

Donations may be made to the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 382, 5885 St. Rte. 8, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Friends may call on Jim’s family from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A Masonic service and firemen’s service to follow at 7 p.m.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Chester Rural Cemetery, Route 9, Chestertown, NY.

