Sept. 8, 1939—Oct. 24, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — James Arthur Vonderheide, 82, owner of OJ’s TV & Appliance, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born September 8, 1939 in Wilton, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Ruby Vonderheide.

James served in the United States Air Force in 1961. Since opening his business in 1974, he has become a pillar of the community known for his honesty and fairness.

He is survived by his children: Jennifer Ann, Jeannette Alene, Jeff Andrew; his granddaughter Allaura Skye; and his companion Kathy.

James was an active member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

A Mass will be celebrated in his honor at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Cecilia’s RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.