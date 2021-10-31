Sept. 8, 1939—Oct. 24, 2021
CHESTERTOWN — James Arthur Vonderheide, 82, owner of OJ’s TV & Appliance, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born September 8, 1939 in Wilton, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Ruby Vonderheide.
James served in the United States Air Force in 1961. Since opening his business in 1974, he has become a pillar of the community known for his honesty and fairness.
He is survived by his children: Jennifer Ann, Jeannette Alene, Jeff Andrew; his granddaughter Allaura Skye; and his companion Kathy.
James was an active member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
A Mass will be celebrated in his honor at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Cecilia’s RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.