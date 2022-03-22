James Arthur "Jamie" Feulner

Oct. 13, 1965 - Feb. 13, 2022

CORINTH — James Arthur "Jamie" Feulner passed away Sunday morning, February 13, 2022, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown due to complications of a stroke. He was 56.

Born October 13, 1965, in Corinth, Jamie was the son of Raymond Louis Feulner and Patricia E. (Fitzgerald) Feulner Stephenson (David "Steve" Stephenson).

Jamie attended Hadley-Luzerne High School and enjoyed his childhood in the Hudson Grove area of Lake Luzerne. He lived in Florida for many years before returning to NY. Jamie was very close to his brother, Kim, and they always looked out for each other. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them when he could. Jamie was funny and enjoyed a good joke. He also had a hobby of collecting and driving remote control vehicles. Jamie had various jobs throughout his life, most recently he was employed by Cleveland Brothers Landscaping.

Besides his stepfather, he is survived by two sons: Jason Beatty of OH and Dakota Feulner (Rachel) of FL; his siblings: Michael (Nancy) Feulner, Steve Feulner, Kim Feulner, Arletta (Diane) Ferreira, Karen (Cecil) Stephenson, Scott (Sherry) Stephenson, Dianne (Doug) Cravens, Jeannine (Eric) Butler, and Raymond Feulner. Jamie is also survived by his grandchildren: Damian, Dax, Roxann, Ajay, Dakota Jr., and Kayden, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Feulner; and his mother, Patricia E. Feulner Stephenson; brother, Norman Feulner; and baby niece, Kirby Feulner.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Corinth Emergency Squad. Jamie's memory will live on through his organ donations.

May you rest in peace sweet brother.