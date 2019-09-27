{{featured_button_text}}

March 25, 1945 — Sept. 25, 2019

BENNINGTON, Vt. — James Arthur Bunzey, formerly of Corinth, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

Jim was born in Corinth, on March 25, 1945. He was the son of the late George A. Bunzey and Catherine Marie (O’Neil) Tennyson.

He graduated from Corinth Central School in June of 1962 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November of 1962. He served as a Missile Fire Control Technician aboard the U.S.S. Boston (CAG-1), a Baltimore-class heavy cruiser that frequently operated in the Mediterranean, often in the role of flagship. He was honorably discharged in 1967, having been awarded a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Jim was very proud of his service during this period of his life and proudly wore his CAG-1 Navy cap wherever he went.

Following his service to his country, Jim began a career with Smith and Wesson that lasted until his retirement in Rochester, New Hampshire, in 2010. He was an industrial electrician and worked many odd jobs in the electrical trades after his career retirement.

Jim loved to spend time with his family and especially enjoyed the time he shared with his grandchildren in recent years. He was an avid traveler and camper, often traveling the Kancamagus Scenic Highway to camp in the Covered Bridge Campsites in Albany, New Hampshire, or planning longer trips to locations where U.S. Navy Museums were located so he could board navy ships on display.

Jim is survived by his significant other of 16 years, Pat Lindsay of Bennington, Vermont; his daughter, Lori Barber and her husband Michael of Lake George, and their two children, Dan and Grace; his son, Howard Bunzey and his wife Nancy of California, and their two children, Alyssa Watson and her husband Matt of Burlington, Vermont, and Corwin Bunzey, of California; as well as many friends and relatives.

At Jim’s request, there are no calling hours, and the burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements for Jim are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

