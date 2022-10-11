Aug. 7, 1940—Oct. 8, 2022

FORT EDWARD — James Allen Hart, Sr., 82, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home.

Born on August 7, 1940, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph Allen and Frances Eileen (Snyder) Hart.

James enlisted into the United States Marines and was honorable discharged in 1960. He worked for General Electric for many years until his retirement in 1997.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hiking, canoeing and being outdoors, he especially loved four-wheeling and using his chainsaw. James enjoyed going out to breakfast with his friends.

Left to cherish his memory include his life partner, Vicki Healy; his children: Lisa Schaffer (Chuck), Monica Flood (James), James Hart, Jr. (Robyn), Kelly Belden (Mark), Philip Hart (Krissy), Cathi Barton (Terry), Lisa Coffinger (Dave), Connie Kimmell, Beth Howard (Jeff) and Carl Healy; his grandchildren: Tanner, Kyle, Brit, Lauryn, Patrick, Caroline, Peyton, Sam, AJ, Jordan, Deforest, Kye, Ryan, Allen J, Derek, Tyler, Olivia, and Ava; his siblings: John Hart (Annie) and Judy Jaundoo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in James’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To view James’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.