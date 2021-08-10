Aug. 2, 1928—Aug. 6, 2021

WHITEHALL — James A. St. Clair, 93, passed into the arms of our Lord, Friday, August 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 2, 1928 the first born twin of Albert and Velma (D’Avignon) St. Clair.

James was a graduate of Whitehall High School, where he was recognized for his athletic achievement in football, baseball, and track. In 1946, Jim was part of the championship relay team that also included his twin brother Jack St. Clair, Harold “Flippy” Neddo, and Eddie LaMay. After graduation, he played for the Rutland Royals baseball team and was a star pitcher. He and his brother Jack also played for the Pachyderms semi-pro football team.

Sports and friendships always played a part of Jim’s life whether it was hunting, ice fishing, bowling, or golfing. At age 88, Jim St. Clair was recognized for his Hole-in-One at Valley View Golf Club.

Jim had two careers. He first worked for the Delaware and Hudson Railroad; then as a NYS Corrections Officer for 27 years before his retirement in 1988. He often expressed how grateful he was for the camaraderie and friendships he obtained through these brotherhoods.