Aug. 2, 1928—Aug. 6, 2021
WHITEHALL — James A. St. Clair, 93, passed into the arms of our Lord, Friday, August 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 2, 1928 the first born twin of Albert and Velma (D’Avignon) St. Clair.
James was a graduate of Whitehall High School, where he was recognized for his athletic achievement in football, baseball, and track. In 1946, Jim was part of the championship relay team that also included his twin brother Jack St. Clair, Harold “Flippy” Neddo, and Eddie LaMay. After graduation, he played for the Rutland Royals baseball team and was a star pitcher. He and his brother Jack also played for the Pachyderms semi-pro football team.
Sports and friendships always played a part of Jim’s life whether it was hunting, ice fishing, bowling, or golfing. At age 88, Jim St. Clair was recognized for his Hole-in-One at Valley View Golf Club.
Jim had two careers. He first worked for the Delaware and Hudson Railroad; then as a NYS Corrections Officer for 27 years before his retirement in 1988. He often expressed how grateful he was for the camaraderie and friendships he obtained through these brotherhoods.
Jim loved to travel. Many of his fondest memories included the trips taken with his wife, children, and grandchildren. There was nothing he loved more than his family, and he was a true patriarch. His love, guidance, support, sense of humor, and competitive spirit will all be deeply missed.
Beside his parents, Jim is predeceased by his wife Doreen (Jillson) St. Clair; his sister Doris Jeffreys, and brothers-in-law Edward Jeffreys, Vincent Pippo, Richard Jillson and nephew Steven R. Jillson. He is survived by his sister Gracelyn Pippo; and brother Jack (Mary Ann) St. Clair; four children: Denise (Butch) Gilchrest, Jacquelyn Nichols, James (Susan) St. Clair, Jean (Michael) O’Brien; grandchildren: Brooke (Janine Small) Whalen, Lauren (Abraham) Rodriguez, Taylor (Soleil Cook) St.Clair, Paul (Raquel) O’Brien, Courtney Davis, Jordan (Alexandra) St. Clair, Ian Gilchrest (Morgan Hall), Luc St. Clair, Carly Nichols, Troy Nichols; great grandchildren: Gwen, Aaliyah, Braelynn, Gavriella, Gage, Elliot, and Xylar; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at The Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 William St., Whitehall, NY. A Lodge of Sorrows will be conducted by B.P.O. Elks Lodge 1491 at 6:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with the Reverend Zachariah Chichester officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, Whitehall.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Doreen Jillson St. Clair Medical Scholarship Fund, 29 Champlain Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887.
