James A. McIntosh

Dec. 26, 1949 — Aug. 23, 2019

MAINE — SM1 James A. McIntosh USN-Ret, formerly of Glens Falls, currently of Maine, New York, went to his eternal sleep after a valiant fight against cancer on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Margaret, and survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Genevieve; four children, Kenneth of Albany, Andrew of Binghamton, Elizabeth (Todd) Hollenbeck of Endicott and Joseph (Eve) of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Allyssa, Shyanna, Donovan and Tucker, and one great-granddaughter, Kacie; two brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Queensbury High school in 1968 and Suny Cobleskill in 1970. After which he joined the Navy Reserves in 1970, became active duty from 1971-1983 and retired from the Reserves in 1992.

There will be a memorial service in his honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Maine American Legion, Post 1390, Route 26 in the the town of Maine.

Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton.

