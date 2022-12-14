July 30, 1936—Dec. 11, 2022

PORTER CORNERS — James A. Duket, 86, of Porter Corners entered into eternal rest on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Born in Thompson, NY on July 30, 1936 he was the son of the late, Guy and Myrtle (Harrington) Duket. Jim met the love of his life, Jean in the parking lot of the Saratoga Hospital and they were married six months later on July 15, 1967.

Jim attended school in Schuylerville and later served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Hollingsworth & Vose for 35 years, retiring in 1995.

Jim was a longtime member of the Middle Grove Methodist Church, serving on many committees as well as serving many dinners. For years he was the official bell ringer to let the surrounding community know that church service was about to begin.

He also, along with his wife Jean, delivered Meals on Wheels for Greenfield for many years. Jim enjoyed spending time with family, was a member of the Old Saratoga Rod and Gun Club participating in mortar cannon shooting competitions, as well as doing beautiful intricate scroll wood carvings.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean; brothers: Harry, Claude and Earl; and his sister, Jeanne McDonald.

Survivors include Jim’s children: Bill (Kelly) Duket of Greenfield Center, Russ (Millie) Duket of Bradenton, FL; his former daughter-in-law, Debbie Sylvia Duket of Wildwood, FL; grandchildren: Luke (Amanda) Duket, Lauren (Rob) Pulsifer, Tori and Nate Duket; great-grandchildren: Emma, Max, Dylan, Eloise, Zephyr, Allyah, Alexa, Abby, Amaya, Abel, Roy, Chaylisa, Izabel, Jeremiah and Makayla; his sisters: Mary Redd of Lusby, MD and Shirley Powell of Tulsa, OK; as well as many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Abby, Dan and Mike from Landmark Health, Dr. Feinburg and Heather from Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology, as well as Hospice for the outstanding care and commitment. And finally, our heartfelt appreciation for the professional and compassionate assistance of the staff at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home.

A casual memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Middle Grove United Methodist Church, 429 Middle Grove Road, Middle Grove, NY. A reception will immediately follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Memorial contributions in James’s name may be made to the Middle Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 28, Middle Grove, NY 12850.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.