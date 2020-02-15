Jan. 1, 1930 — Feb. 12, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — James A. Archambault, 90, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord with his loving family by his side following a long, well-lived life filled with humor, on Feb. 12, 2020.

Born Jan. 1, 1930, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Albert and Ruth (Parrish) Archambault.

Jim was a 1948 graduate of Whitehall Central School.

He married the love of his life, Ruth Ann (Rogers) Archambault, on Jan. 5, 1952. Jim was a loving husband and father to his five children. He was also an adoring “grampy” to his seven grandchildren.

Jim was a dairy farmer in Fort Ann for many years before moving to Hudson Falls and becoming a meat cutter at Aggie’s and IGA in Argyle and Greenwich.

Even after his title of “farmer” faded into the past, he remained a farmer through and through by enjoying tending his garden and creating “the best damn tomato juice” to pass your lips. He was a beekeeper, with a quiet, calmness that let the bees create the sweetest harvest. He was a history buff and loved reading, especially most recently all books by Matt Rozell.