Jan. 25, 1947—Nov. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Jacques “Jack” Royallminns, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on January 25, 1947, he was the son of the late John and Renee (Boivin) Royallminns.

Jack graduated in 1964 at the Argyle Central School. He worked for many years as an Automotive Technician.

He enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing cards at the Queensbury Senior Center, and spending time with family and friends. Jack was known for his love for playing horseshoes and even has played in the World Tournament.

Jack was predeceased by his grandson, John “Jack” Phillip Royallminns.

Left to cherish his memory include his girlfriend, Sylvia Fitzgerald; his children: Darby (Matthew) McQuain, Timothy (Julie Ann) Royallminns, John (Amie) Royallminns, Emma (Mike) Arpey; his grandchildren: Stephany, Amber, Cheyenne, Brittany, Sarah, Riley, Ryder; and many great-grandchildren.

At Jack’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be conducted at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809 on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations in Jack’s memory can be made to the Queensbury Senior Center, 742 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.