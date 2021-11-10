Jan. 25, 1947—Nov. 8, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Jacques “Jack” Royallminns, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on January 25, 1947, he was the son of the late John and Renee (Boivin) Royallminns.
Jack graduated in 1964 at the Argyle Central School. He worked for many years as an Automotive Technician.
He enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing cards at the Queensbury Senior Center, and spending time with family and friends. Jack was known for his love for playing horseshoes and even has played in the World Tournament.
Jack was predeceased by his grandson, John “Jack” Phillip Royallminns.
Left to cherish his memory include his girlfriend, Sylvia Fitzgerald; his children: Darby (Matthew) McQuain, Timothy (Julie Ann) Royallminns, John (Amie) Royallminns, Emma (Mike) Arpey; his grandchildren: Stephany, Amber, Cheyenne, Brittany, Sarah, Riley, Ryder; and many great-grandchildren.
At Jack’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be conducted at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809 on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations in Jack’s memory can be made to the Queensbury Senior Center, 742 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.