November 4, 1939—July 12, 2022

BRANT LAKE — Jacqueline Remington Smith, 82, died Tuesday July 12, 2022 at Elderwood Nursing Home North Creek.

She was born in Horicon, NY on Nov. 4, 1939 to Sherwood and Irma(Millington) Remington.

Jackie married the love of her life, Myron Smith, in 1958. She was a lifelong member of the Horicon Baptist Church in Brant Lake as well as a Sunday school teacher. In her younger years, she worked as a telephone operator and as a cook for Head Start. She was a beloved babysitter to many children over the years. She drove bus for North Warren Central School until her retirement. As an avid fan of both NASCAR and the NY Yankees, she took many trips to races and ballgames, as well as taking many trips with the several senior groups to which she belonged.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Myron; her brothers John, Sherwood (James), Royce and Michael; her sister-in-law Donna; and her nephew James.

Survivors include her children, Curtis (Rebecca) Smith of Brant Lake, and Lynn Smith of Schroon Lake; grandchildren Amanda Olden (Matt Shelton), Brandon Smith, and Angela Chircop (Phillip Withrow); great-grandchildren Brody and Taylor Olden; step-grandchildren Robert (Katelyn) Hill, Ben (Jesika) Hill, Erin Morehouse and their families; sisters-in-law Gertrude, Priscilla and Linda Remington; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Susan Wilkes, Erica Remington and Onna Penistan, and the staff at Elderwood at North Creek for taking such wonderful care of Mom. Her last years were so much better because of all of you.

Relatives and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday July 15, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12717.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday July 16, 2022 at Horicon Baptist Church Brant Lake NY. Interment will be at the Brant Lake Cemetery Brant Lake.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie’s memory to the Horicon Baptist Church (277 Horicon Ave., Brant Lake, NY 12815), or Elderwood at North Creek 112 Ski Bowl Road, North Creek, NY 12853.