May 1, 1935—June 9, 2021

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL — Jacqueline May “Jackie” Cottrell, 86, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 in her home in Crystal River, FL. She was born on May 1, 1935 in Detroit, MI and raised by her adoptive parents James M. Miller and Lulu C. Miller.

Jackie grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, graduating from Carrick High School with honors in 1953. She went on to earn a Stenographic Degree from The Robert Morris School in Pittsburgh.

Jackie married Michael “Mike” Cottrell in 1985 in Glens Falls, NY. They were happily married for 36 years. She was a small-town girl who relished the country life and the ethics and lifestyle that entailed. Jackie, always a lady and a fashion enthusiast, carried herself with her own classic style. One of Jackie’s most endearing traits was the twinkle in her eyes when she was happy.

Jackie is survived by her beloved husband Michael Cottrell of Crystal River, FL; her half-brother C. Arthur Kauppi (Cheryl); her children Pamela Spinosi, Linda Andrews (Nick Brandon), Joanne Ratynski, Christine Rich (Gordy Davis), Joel VanDoren (Renee), Matthew VanDoren (Amy), Jaime VanDoren (Lana), Nancy Liebig (Seth); stepson James Cottrell; 14 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren who all adored her.