Jacqueline Mary Duval

Mrs. Duval was born October 19, 1934 in Sweetsburg (Missisquoi), Province of Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Walter Strange and Ellen Ileen Chalifoux Strange. She was raised in the town of Cowansville, Quebec, where she attended Cowansville High School. She was an active member of Trinity Church, in Cowansville, where she sang in the choir. Later in life, she moved with her husband, Roland Duval, to Pittsfield, MA, and later to Queensbury, NY, where the couple lived for thirty-two years until moving to Sun City Center, FL in 2002. In 2013, after the passing of her husband, Mrs. Duval moved to Fortson, GA, to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Throughout her life, her enduring faith was reflected in her faithful church attendance. While living in New York, she attended the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls, NY, and St. James Episcopal in Lake George, NY. In Florida, she attended St. John the Divine in Sun City Center, and most recently she has attended St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, GA. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, most especially with her two granddaughters, Vivian & Cadis.