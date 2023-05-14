Dec. 17, 1929—May 8, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Jacqueline M. Cutler, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023 at her home.

Born on Dec. 17, 1929 in Malone, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leo Wallace and Marie-Paule (Dussault) Dufort.

She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone with the Class of 1942.

Jacqueline was a Clerk for the family business, Upstate Storage until she married her high school sweetheart, Ernie Routh, who was in the Marines. After they married, she became a stay-at-home mom, loving parent, classroom mother and active with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts where her children were involved.

She was involved with the League of Women Voters and was very active in her church in the Rosary Alter Society and a member of the choir.

Jacqueline was a familiar face in the community where she volunteered at a local SUNY college and taught English as a second language to students. She also took classes for seniors too and helped with Doves group for young mothers.

Upon marrying her second husband, Doug Cutler, she did a wonderful job of blending the two families together after he had also lost his first spouse. Doug was an active sportsman in hunting clubs and mom enjoyed being in the woods with him. She loved the outdoors, walks in the woods and their camping trips together. They motored around the states in their camper as their health allowed.

After years of being alone at their home, Jacqueline came to Glens Falls and made a new home, closer to her children. She became active at St. Michael’s Church in the choir, cleaning the Sacristy’s linen and bringing communion to an older couple as long as she was able.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Ernest S. Routh (November 1965), her daughter, Dorothy (Routh) Jackson (August 1984), her second husband, Douglas V. Cutler and siblings: Gerald, Rene and Roger.

She is survived by sisters: Sue Intermont (Robert) of Long Island, and Jeanine Nobles of NM; her children: David (Joan) Routh of South Glens Falls, Daniel (Victoria) Routh of ME, Beverly (William) Kerpka of Glens Falls, Stanley (Elizabeth) Routh on Comack, Long Island, and Nancy (Martin) Remillard of Morrisonville; her stepchildren: Peggy Brown of Potsdam, Claire (Steve) Medve of Canton, and Craig Cutler of NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rebecca Burke, Ernest Routh, Elliot Routh, Duncan Routh, Robert Kerpka, Jeremy Kerpka, Matthew Routh, Kaitlyn Routh, Jason Brown, Lindsey Glassen, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Griffin Williams; and her great-grandchildren: Jack Kerpka, Cutler Kerpka, Dylan A. Glassen, Corey Brown, Emily Brown, Benjamin Brown and Josie Brown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will take place on a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to Mass on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jacqueline’s name to Open Door Mission, High Peaks Hospice, or St. Michael’s Parish in South Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank all those at the High Peaks Hospice for their care and support, Gayle Bush from St. Michael’s who visited, prayed with and gave communion to mom every day, and for all our friends who have been so supportive.

For those who wish online condolences to the family can be made to www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.