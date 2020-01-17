May 28, 1950 — Jan. 15, 2020

WHITEHALL/GLENS FALLS — Jacqueline L. White of Montcalm Street, Glens Falls passed away on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home, after a long battle with breast cancer. Originally from Clemons, she was born in Albany, on May 28, 1950, the daughter of the late Evelyn (Richards) and Eugene Frost Sr.

Jackie worked in her early years at Howard Johnsons, later she held positions with Champlain Stone and the Whitehall School District in the cafeteria.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cookouts, bingo, the stampede rodeo, playing cards, attending Fat Johnny Comedy Shows, and attending the Annual Breast Cancer Survivor breakfastuncheon. She especially loved watching her grandson Tyler’s musicals and her grandson’s chorus concerts.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Carroll White and her son James Burton Seymour.