May 28, 1950 — Jan. 15, 2020
WHITEHALL/GLENS FALLS — Jacqueline L. White of Montcalm Street, Glens Falls passed away on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home, after a long battle with breast cancer. Originally from Clemons, she was born in Albany, on May 28, 1950, the daughter of the late Evelyn (Richards) and Eugene Frost Sr.
Jackie worked in her early years at Howard Johnsons, later she held positions with Champlain Stone and the Whitehall School District in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cookouts, bingo, the stampede rodeo, playing cards, attending Fat Johnny Comedy Shows, and attending the Annual Breast Cancer Survivor breakfastuncheon. She especially loved watching her grandson Tyler’s musicals and her grandson’s chorus concerts.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Carroll White and her son James Burton Seymour.
She is survived by her two daughters Lisa Talmage (Bill), and Michelle Rust (Walter), her siblings; Susan Howland (Pete), Sabrina Downing (Jerry), Shelley Frost Aldrich, Tammy Frost, Eugene Frost (Brenda), Mark Frost (Lynn), Steven Frost (Christine), and Travis Frost. Grandchildren; Walter Rust (Moriah), Michael Rust (Emily), Nicholas Rust, Tiffany Fleeman (Cotton), Robert Fleeman (Ariel) and Tyler Talmage. Great-grandchildren; Nicholas Gatti, Dominic Gatti, Christian Holman, Alleah Rust, and one baby on the way. Her best friends Sandra Berg, linda Lansburg, Paula, Joe and Nicole Moses, and Mary Ann Nutting, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws.
Jackie and her family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at the Cancer Center and High Peaks Hospice.
Donation may be made in her name to The Haunted Hooters Foundation, 277 Howe Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or The Cancer Center at the Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
At her request there will not be any services. Jackie’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. A spring interment will take place in the Greenmount Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
