Jacqueline L Brown

Dec. 14, 1941—Sept. 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Jacqueline “Jackie” L. (Herbert) Brown, 80, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 6, 2022, with her three daughters by her side. Born in Colchester, VT on Dec. 14, 1941, she was the daughter of John Jeffrey “Pro” Herbert and Elizabeth Jane (Smyle) Herbert. Jackie spent her childhood in Winooski, VT, with her three sisters: Linda, Jane and Lisa. She graduated in 1959 from Winooski High School and later attended the University of VT.

As a young adult, Jackie worked as a legal secretary in Burlington, VT. It was in Burlington that she met the love of her life and her future husband of 54 years, Levi “Lee” Brown, who also attended UVM. The two of them traveled throughout the country while Lee played minor league baseball. While living in Amarillo, TX, their first daughter Cindy was born. After Lee retired from baseball, Jackie and Lee settled in Queensbury, NY and had two more daughters, Julie and Tracey.

While raising her three daughters, Jackie obtained her real estate license and worked as a realtor for many years. She worked part time, which allowed her the opportunity to be present for her daughters in every way possible; she never missed a single field hockey, softball game, or school event. Jackie was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She spent most of her free time making her three daughters clothes and knitting them beautiful sweaters. Jackie was selfless, put her family first, and her three daughters always felt so loved and cared for.

Jackie was smart, quick-witted, and had an incredible sense of humor. She was genuinely interested in the lives of all of her friends and family, and even her brief acquaintances. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and recognized each and every one of them with a card or an email and a beautifully written note. She always made sure people knew how she felt about an issue, while at the same time using her sense of humor to lighten the mood.

Jackie and Lee were able to retire early, which allowed them to spend many years hosting or taking road trips to visit their daughters and their grandchildren, whom Jackie lovingly referred to as “The Magnificent seven”: Allison, John, Rachel, Mike, Sam, Jack and Evan. Jackie’s grandchildren were her absolute pride and joy, and she loved them with all her heart. She treasured the simple moments with all of her grandchildren, loved hearing updates on their lives, and was so proud of all of them.

Jackie shared a love of sports with Lee and passed it on to her children and grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and UVM Basketball. She was a frequent spectator at her grandchildren’s sports and school events and would think nothing of driving several hours to make sure she could be there to cheer them on.

After Lee was diagnosed with dementia in 2012, Jackie was a devoted caregiver to him at their home, until he required full time nursing home care. She was a fierce advocate for Lee at the nursing homes where he was cared for over a seven-year period. Jackie showed a strength during this time that amazed us all.

During this period, Jackie became involved in fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association, to honor Lee. She was determined to raise as many funds as possible to try to fight this disease on behalf of Lee, and others. Her competitive spirit shined through during her fundraising, and she was typically one of the annual Vermont Walk to End Alzheimer’s top fundraisers.

Jackie shared a special bond with her three sisters, which continued throughout their entire lives. She loved reminiscing with them about their Winooski roots and the friends and family they enjoyed from that time. Laughter was abundant when the four of them were together.

Jackie had a lively and engaging presence that will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. She developed so many lasting friendships from her years in Queensbury that she cherished. Her loss leaves a huge hole in our family, yet also leaves us with these reminders: to enjoy the simple things in life, to “go with the flow”, and to find the humor in every situation.

Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Levi Brown; her parents: John Herbert and Elizabeth Herbert; her nephews: David Blair and Jay Blair, and her brother-in-law, Paul McKean.

Jackie is survived by her three daughters: Cindy Langdon of Putnam Valley, NY, Julie Leeret of Hopkinton, MA, and Tracey Brown of Charlotte, VT. She was a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, John and Michael Langdon, Allison and Rachel Leeret, and Sam, Jack, and Evan Dore. She is survived by her sisters: Linda Blair, Jane Springer and Lisa McKean; her brothers- in-law: Norman Blair and David Springer; their respective children; Kristin (Blair) Kehde, Jeff Springer, and Kate (Springer) Altum, and their spouses and children. Jackie is also survived by her stepmother, Andrea (Toby) Herbert, and many other extended family members that she so enjoyed staying in touch with over the years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frances Bollinger and the staff of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, and Dr. Iqbal Bashir and the staff of Adirondack Cardiology for their kind, compassionate and thorough care of Jackie over the years.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Janet Dunn, officiating in the Adirondack Ballroom at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY. Please join us for a lunch reception immediately following the service.

Because of Jackie’s strong 10-year commitment to fundraise in honor of Lee and to help fight the disease that so deeply affected Lee and our family, donations in Jackie’s honor may be made by mail to the Alzheimer’s Association, VT Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT, 05495. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association can also be made online at the family’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising page at: http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=6258218.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.