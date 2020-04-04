× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

June 24, 1964 — April 2, 2020

SARATOGA — Jacqueline K. Miller, 55, of Saratoga, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Jac was born June 24, 1964 in Glen Cove, New York the daughter of the late Henry P. Oswald and Yvonne “Mitzi” Bellcourt.

Jac graduated from Salem Central School and worked for the Saratoga YMCA for the last 28 years and was a preschool teacher there.

Jac loved life, her family, especially spending time with them. She was a doting mother; her passion was her three sons.

Jac is survived by her husband of 23 years, William J. Miller III; her children, Henry Evans, Will Miller and Curtis Miller; brothers and sisters, Bridget (John) Bogdanich, Joseph Oswald, Henry Oswald Jr., Michael (Sandra) Oswald, Keelin Steiert, Thomas (Susan) Oswald, Janet (Steve) Mattison, John (Linda) Oswald, Lorenzo Oswald, William Oswald and Charles (Lisa) Oswald.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jac may be made to a charity of one’s choice.