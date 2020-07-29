Jacqueline K. Buchanan

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Jaqueline K. Buchanan passed in her home, on Glen Lake, one month shy of her 89th birthday.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Jackie began her career in New York City before marrying and relocating to upstate New York where she settled down and began a long career with Continental Insurance retiring as Director of Agent Training & Development.
People development was one of her strengths and joys; when a challenge or question arose, professionally or personally, she got out a legal yellow pad, divided it into two columns and helped people grow through the pluses and minuses to the answer. Practical and effective but frequently daunting under her fiercely watchful, yet caring, gaze; business associates, friends and family, rarely doubt where they stood.
While Jackie was a “Wear beige and keep your mouth shut” person, she cared deeply for people fortunate enough to be under her purview. She contributed to several causes and was a fervent supporter of women’s rights long before it became a public movement. She developed the best person for the job with respect to their passions, talents and abilities balanced against the company’s needs. On November 5, 1977, Jackie married her partner in life and dance, John R. Buchanan; it was a union of equals for 43 years. They traveled together contributing to each other’s careers, built a home and gardens on Glen Lake, as well as a business of rental properties. In later years, Jackie was an avid, if crisp, golfer; a skilled needle pointer, a lover of travel, a gardener and a patron of the arts. She also made a pie crust so light it needed to be held by a string to keep it from floating to the ceiling. Most of all, Jackie was a Lady.
She is survived by her husband John and, through marriage, a son and daughters along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In her own words one’s goal in life is “to do the best you can with what you’ve got,” and she did.
In lieu of flowers or gifts the family asks that you perform random acts of kindness with Jackie in mind.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, New York 12839.
