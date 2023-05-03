July 24, 1936—April 30, 2023

MECHANICVILLE — Jacqueline (Johnson) Morrell, 86, of So. First Ave., sadly passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief two-week illness, in the loving company of her family.

A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born July 24, 1936, daughter of the late David and Irene Rose Johnson, Jackie was a 1953 graduate of Mechanicville High School.

She was a longtime secretary for the Mechanicville United Methodist Church, and years earlier worked for the NYS Department of Civil Service.

Jackie was an avid reader, who donated many large print books to friends and people with vision difficulties.

She was a proud charter member of the Dorothy Welch Choral Society, and a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, the choir, and Woman’s Guild.

Jackie loved, enjoyed and was extremely proud of her family, their offspring and her siblings.

Survivors include her faithful husband of 65 years, Vincent D. Morrell; her devoted children: Steven and Lisa Morrell and children: USAF Capt. Svetlana and Olivia Morrell; Eric and Joyce Morrell and children: Sonny, Jennifer and Shelby, Craig and Colleen and child, Dustin of South Glens Falls and Diane Morrell. Jackie leaves a total of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with lasting memories. Her special family Kevin and Dawn Carknard and girls: Alyssa and Allison, Nicole Johnson and Nathan Rushford and god-daughter Charlessa Hughes. Also siblings: Nancy (the late Richard, Sr.) Capen and sons: Richard and Scott, David and Terry Johnson and son, Steven Emerich; along with nieces, nephews, friends, and families.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 7 No. Main St., with burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery.

Calling Hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances are encouraged to United Methodist Church, Mechanicville, in loving memory of Jacqueline A. Morrell.

For directions, to share a favorite memory or photo, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.