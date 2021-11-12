PITTSFORD/BONITA SPRINGS/SCHROON LAKE — Jacqueline “Jackie” Williford (nee Beers) passed away on November 7, 2021 at age 68 after a courageous battle against lymphoma.

Predeceased by her father Chester Beers, mother Renee Dolfinger and father-in-law James W. Williford. Survived by the love of her life and soulmate for over 49 years of marriage, Daniel J. Williford; daughter Sara Williford (Matt Kennedy) of Bedford, MA; and son Daniel S. Williford (Stephanie) of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren: EJ and Luca Kennedy, Conor, Chase and Rae Williford; mother-in-law Jean Williford of Schroon Lake, NY; sister Joan Durgan (Earl) of Manchester, NY; sister-in-law Denise Brown; and nephew Andrew Bearce of Sterling, VA; and nephew Derrick Brown (Stephanie Balfy) of Bristow, VA.

Jackie was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and graduated from Schroon Lake Central School. She went to Albany Business College and the College of St. Rose where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Business Education.

Jackie worked as a teacher and a medical administrator before turning her full attention to raising her family. She was a devoted mother and had the utmost pride in the accomplishments of her children. She was rewarded with five grandchildren who were the shining stars of her life, and she was their Mimi.

Jackie loved traveling and seeing the natural beauty in her world, particularly in her native Adirondack Mountains. She enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge, and mahjong with her many friends at Oak Hill and Shadow Wood Country Clubs. Most of all Jackie loved spending time with her family.

In Jackie’s memory please consider a donation to the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester (urmc.rochester.edu/cancer-institute/giving).

Special thanks to Dr. R. John Looney, Dr. Patrick Reagan and his Lymphoma Team, and the nursing staff on WCC6 and WCC7 for all of their expert compassionate care. At Jackie’s request there will be a private graveside service in Schroon Lake. For online condolences visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.