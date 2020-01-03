Feb. 22, 1958 — Dec. 29, 2019
GREENWICH — Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Colby, 61, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1958 in Albany, to Everett Sargent and the late Betty Scott (Welzanuk).
Jackie attended Rensselaer, Troy and Greenwich school districts. On July 13, 1974, she married the love of her life the late Forrest E. Colby. Together they had two sons Thomas and Timothy Colby.
Jackie's family has always been very important to her. Whenever there was a family gathering you could always count on her to bring everyone together. With a smile always on her face there was sure to be a good time whenever she was around. Vacationing at the beach with her boys were always her favorite memories.
Jackie's door was always open to anyone and you can be sure there was a pot of coffee waiting when you arrived. Some of Jackie's favorite past times include gardening, drawing, and reading a good book. She was also known to get in the car with no real destination, turn up the radio, let the wind blow in her hair, and just get lost. Jackie loved spending time with her grandchildren even if it was just sitting playing games or watching TV.
You have free articles remaining.
Jackie enjoyed a few careers throughout her life. In the mid 80's she got her CNA license and found her passion. She worked at several health care facilities in the area the most recent being Saratoga Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband, Forrest E. Colby; her mother, Betty A. Scott (Welzanuk); and her brother, Stephen R. Welzanuk.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Colby and fiancé Rachelle J. Clark, Timothy E. Colby and his partner Frederick P. Colby; her father and stepmother, Everett W. Sargent Jr. and Helen A. Sargent. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Forrest A. Colby, Peyton E. Colby, Sebastian H. Clark and Morgan G. Colby; her long-time life companion, Sean Nolan; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard A. and Kelly Sargent, Edward W. and Linda Sargent, and Jerry W. and Laurie Sargent; two sisters, Crystal and Karen Sargent; also sisters-in- laws, Gloria Towne and Roma Walsh; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Flynn Brothers Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, with the Rev. Natalie Bowerman officiating.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Graveside services will be held in the spring and to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.