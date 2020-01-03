Feb. 22, 1958 — Dec. 29, 2019

GREENWICH — Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Colby, 61, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1958 in Albany, to Everett Sargent and the late Betty Scott (Welzanuk).

Jackie attended Rensselaer, Troy and Greenwich school districts. On July 13, 1974, she married the love of her life the late Forrest E. Colby. Together they had two sons Thomas and Timothy Colby.

Jackie's family has always been very important to her. Whenever there was a family gathering you could always count on her to bring everyone together. With a smile always on her face there was sure to be a good time whenever she was around. Vacationing at the beach with her boys were always her favorite memories.

Jackie's door was always open to anyone and you can be sure there was a pot of coffee waiting when you arrived. Some of Jackie's favorite past times include gardening, drawing, and reading a good book. She was also known to get in the car with no real destination, turn up the radio, let the wind blow in her hair, and just get lost. Jackie loved spending time with her grandchildren even if it was just sitting playing games or watching TV.

