SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jacqueline Bave (Jacki) passed away at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 of ovarian cancer, which she had survived for seven years. Jackie was born on February 2, 1948 and grew up in the wonderful small town of Brockport, where she learned the value of friendship and community. After graduating from high school, she received degrees from Russell Sage College and the University at Albany. She learned more life lessons and made friends who would last a lifetime.
Jackie taught elementary school for 33 years at Shenendehowa Schools in Clifton Park. Her time spent there with children and colleagues were important influences in her life. When she was in her early 30’s she discovered her joy in experiencing the natural world, especially the nearby Adirondack Mountains and lakes. This led to many memorable adventures in hiking and paddling. She involved herself in conservation efforts so that she could give back to the places that she loved. Jacki climbed the 46 High Peaks in summer and winter and with her twin sister, she continued to climb the Northeast 115 making very special and long-lasting friends along the way. One of these, Daniel Dolan became her loving partner and added even more happiness to a full life. The memories and friends she made through the years gave her much comfort during her final days.
She would like the thank Women’s Cancer Care in Albany for giving her extra years to enjoy life, The Acupuncture Office, which helped ease the effects of her treatments. Also the Saratoga Community Hospice for their caring presence at the end of her life.
Jacki is survived by her partner, friends and precious companion of 16 years, Daniel Dolan; her loving older sister, Jean Bave (Stephen); her niece, Emily Giacoman (Augusto); her nephew, Stephen Kerwin II (Kimmy); her twin sister, favorite hiking companion and best friends, Barbara Bave Myers (Jim); Gregory Myers and daughter Charlee Myers and her gentle dog, Luna.
In lieu of flowers, Jacki asks that you take a walk in the woods and enjoy the peace that nature can bring you. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
