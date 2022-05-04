July 30, 1953—May 2, 2022

GRANVILLE — Jacqueline Ann Brown, 68, of Granville, NY, passed away suddenly due to unexpected illness on May 2, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Jackie, born on July 30, 1953 to John “Jack” and Anastasia Haskins in Longmeadow, MA, she immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Jackie went on to graduate from Longmeadow High School. After graduating, Jackie went on to pursue a degree in nursing at Maria College in Albany, NY.

Jackie fell in love with animals from the beginning, which led to decades of being involved in rescuing, training, breeding and showing dogs, as well as caring for and rehabilitating tropical parrots. She had a special affinity for the Great Dane and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breeds.

Jackie was a dedicated mom to all of her children, raising them to go on to accomplish great things, along with her former spouse Donald F. Brown, of South Glens Falls, NY.

She is survived by her first-born son, Donald (Jeanne) J. Brown, of Livonia, NY; her second-born son, Scott (Rebecca) A. Brown, of Lake George, NY; and her third-born daughter, Larissa A. Brown, of Gansevoort, NY. In addition, she has two stepdaughters: of Phoenix, AZ, Kimberly (William) A. Lachapelle and Kristen A. Cazier. Jackie is also survived by three beloved grandchildren: Gianna, Donald, Jr. and Remington; and four beloved stepgrandchildren: Bryan, Madelaine, Caitlyn and William. Lastly, she leaves behind her cherished furry feline companion of over 20 years, Asia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jackie’s name to Glens Falls Kennel Club c/o 7 Brookwood Dr., Queensbury, NY 12804; checks payable to Glens Falls Kennel Club with “Jackie Brown Memorial” in the memo. Per Jackie’s wishes, services will be limited to a burial ceremony with close friends and family at a later time.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.