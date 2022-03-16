Jacqueline A. Howard

Nov. 18, 1934 - March 12, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Jacqueline A. Howard, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family by her side.

On Nov. 18, 1934, Jackie was born in Rutland, VT and raised by her maternal grandparents, Maude and George Bergeron.

Jackie was a 1953 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls.

On July 26, 1964, Jackie married the love of her life, David Howard at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. They shared 54 wonderful years together and many special memories before his passing in 2018.

In her early years, Jackie worked at Glens Falls Insurance Company and later retired from Glens Falls National Bank after many years of dedicated service. Everyone knew her as the friendly switchboard operator at the main branch. In 1991, she received the Employee of the Year Award, something she was very proud of.

She loved entertaining her family and friends and had a great passion for cooking, including making pizzas for the Sanford Street School Staff and all of her neighbors. She enjoyed being homeroom mother for her children and cub scout leader for her son and his troop. Some of her other enjoyments included vacationing in Maine and taking trips to Saratoga Casino and Atlantic City with David. She loved playing BINGO, garage saling, going to dinner, Elvis and routing for her favorite team, the New York Yankees.

She had an artistic talent making bridal cakes for special friends and creating cartoon characters which she called "Doodles." In 2019, she was asked to participate in Leading Age New Yorks Art Competition and Exhibit.

She was very loving with a heart of gold and sense of humor and would go out of her way to help others in need. She would do anything for her friends and family and made the most memorable holidays, especially her favorite, Christmas.

She has been reunited with her beloved husband and the rest of her very large family including several siblings, in-laws and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children: son Matthew Howard and his wife, Patrice of Queensbury; daughter, Michelle Duscher and her husband, Frank of Wilton; and daughter, Robin Bayle of Queensbury; she is also survived by eight grandchildren: Kristen, Stephanie, and Justin Duscher, and Emma, Anna and Vivian Bayle, Nick Lamkins and Corrie Mathis; a very special niece Jacqueline Snyder and her family in FL; as well as several nieces nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls with Sister Donna Irvine and the Rev. Liam Condon, officiating.

A private graveside ceremony will take place in the spring at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Bain, Nurse, Nicole Hoffman and the staff of Tower 3 at Glens Falls Hospital.

In loving memory of Jackie and her love for animals, especially her dog, Sandy, contributions may be made to SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 http://www.spcauny.org/donations-1.html.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.