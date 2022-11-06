Aug. 23, 1943—Nov. 4, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Jacqueline A. Higgins, 79, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

Born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Fort Edward, she lived in the area her entire life and was the daughter of the late Martin and Veronica (Conlee) Varley.

Jacqueline attended St. Mary’s Grade School as well as Hudson Falls High School and went on to earn her cosmetology license. She owned and operated The Powder Box salon on Warren Street in Glens Falls for over 25 years where she made many friends and served clients who loved her. She was very artistic and loved to make crafts and do decorative painting. Jacqueline enjoyed going camping with her family many summers, but most of all, loved spending any time she could with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her long-time companion, Arthur J. Trackey, who she shared over 40 years of companionship with; and her sisters, Patricia Hamlin and Joan Macey.

She is survived by her children: Beth Bruno (Scott) of Queensbury, and Michael Higgins (Bridgit) of South Glens Falls; Grandchildren: Kyle Bruno (Britnie), Matt Bruno, Shelby Olden (Nick), Dillon Higgins (Cassie), and Oliva Higgins (Shawn); her great-grandchildren: Marlee and Tucker Olden, and Kaydence Bruno; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Desmond Rossi, Pastor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank the staff of S wing at Fort Hudson for their exceptional care and support

Memorial donations may be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home Activities Fund, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to the Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.com.