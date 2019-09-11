{{featured_button_text}}
Jacqueline A. Carney

May 10, 1951 — Sept. 8, 2019

GRANVILLE — Jacqueline A. Carney, 68, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Jackie was born on May 10, 1951 in Granville, the daughter of the late Cecil and Josephine (Colburn) Greene.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherishing the moments with them. Her life revolved around family and family activities. However, if the grandkids weren’t available, she enjoyed the companionship of her chihuahua. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, along with internet games.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Cecil and John Greene; and a sister, Constance Landon and her husband, Jack Carney.

Left to miss her are her children, Theresa Baker (Matt) of Granville, Billie Jo Palmer (Donald) of Granville and Angelique McFarren (Bill) of W. Pawlet, Vermont. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Butch and Jeff Greene.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

