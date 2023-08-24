Jan. 10, 1941—Aug. 17, 2023

LAKE GEORGE – Jacolyn A. “Jackie” Robinson, 82, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Ballston Spa, the daughter of the late Howard and Stella (Wielewinski) Schultz.

Jackie grew up in Ballston Spa and the Saratoga Springs area. When her children were in school, she lived in Queensbury, Lake George, and the South Glens Falls area.

After her last child finished high school, Jackie relocated to Williamsburg, Va., where she worked in the food and beverage industry and later became a licensed Private Investigator. She then returned to the Lake George area to be closer to her children and grandchildren and finished out her working years doing Security at the Sagamore Resort.

Everyone who met Jackie always commented on her beautiful blue eyes and her gorgeous smile. She was quick-witted and had a fantastic sense of humor. She loved to laugh! If you had the opportunity to talk to her, you would have heard the endless stories of her wonderful memories, especially as a youngster in Cossayuna Lake.

Jackie loved taking her dog, Max I, for long walks throughout Colonial Williamsburg, where she resided for many years. After relocating to the Village of Lake George, she was ready to be a dog mom again. She adopted Max II from the SPCA. They both enjoyed taking long, extended walks throughout Lake George village, getting to know people along the way, many of which would become lifelong friends. She was affectionately known as the “white-haired lady who walked the white-haired dog”.

She loved history, especially the Revolutionary War and historical events within and around the Lake George area. She participated in archeological digs in Fort Edward. Jackie had a passion for genealogy and was known as being a night owl because it was when she was doing her best research. She was proud of her Polish and German heritage. With her knack for digging up information, she was able to find cousins in Poland she had never known previously and kept in touch with them regularly.

Jackie’s favorite season was Autumn but her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved to decorate the tree, so much that during this past year, we kept the tree up in her living room all year so it could be decorated for the various seasons and holidays.

Jackie enjoyed various craft projects, including creating beautiful floral arrangements for weddings, building and decorating dollhouses, quilting, making original doll clothes for Cabbage Patch dolls, knitting, sewing, and scrapbooking. She also loved to be outside and tend to her gardens.

In addition to her parents, Howard and Stella Schultz; Jackie was predeceased by her husband, David Robinson; her sister, Barbara Bajza; and her pets, Max I and Max II.

Survivors include her son, Rick (Denise) Woodcock; her daughters: Kathleen Rosenstein, Lisa (Jeff) Lindsay, Laurie (David) Smith, and Kristine (Gary) Graber; her brother-in-law, Sam Bajza; and her uncle, Phil (Lonnie) Wielewinski. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan Woodcock, Meagan Hyson, Natalie Woodcock, Emily Mularz, Paul Lindsay, Amanda Willett, Shealeah Rosenstein, Colton Rosenstein, Neil Graber, and Arin Graber; her great-grandchildren: Caden and Griffin Willett and Grant Hyson; her nieces: Sherri Belmore and Stacy Bajza; and her nephew, Jeff Bajza.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Donations in Jackie’s memory may be made to your local chapters of the SPCA or Make A Wish Foundation or to the Ronald McDonald House of Albany/Krantz Cottage in Lake George (RMHC of the Capital Region, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.)

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Homeward Bound and Palliative Care Program at HHHN and to family friends and neighbors Janine Kandora and Debbie Tirri, for all the care and compassion given to Jackie and her family during this difficult time. To all the business owners in Lake George village, as well as the many community members, neighbors, and acquaintances who always took the time to stop and ask, “How’s Jackie doing?”, we thank you for always thinking of her and keeping her in your thoughts and prayers over the last many years.

With the nickname of Jackie and the last name of Robinson, she self-proclaimed “Jackie Robinson Day” on April 15, named after the famous baseball player, as her own special day. He may be number 42 on the baseball field, but our Jackie is number one in our hearts. “Here’s to you Mrs. Robinson. . . “

Mom, now when we look up to heaven and say, “I love you”, we will always hear in our hearts you saying back “Love You More!”

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.