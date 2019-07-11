CORINTH — Jacob “Jay” N. Walerstein, 63, of Corinth, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2019 at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation in Queensbury, after a years long struggle with RSD/CRPS and COPD.
Jay was predeceased by his parents-in-law, Mickey and Winnie Mayes; sister-in-law, Sharon R. Good; and brothers-in-law, Adam J. Good and Jerrold A. Combs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Sharie (Mayes) Walerstein; his three daughters, Jessica D. Walerstein, Marissa D. Walerstein and Erika R. Walerstein and most precious granddaughter, Bonnie S. Walerstein, all of Corinth and Glens Falls; his sisters-in-law, Colleen Combs, Sheila (Ed) Carpenter, Mickeylee (Rusty) Monroe and Garnet (John) Neve; many nieces and nephews; his lifelong friends, Terry and Mary Woodard of Warrensburg and their son, Terry, who was also like a son to Jay; also his dear friend, Russell Kellogg of Corinth, with whom he spent many enjoyable hours talking about everything under the sun.
Jay served his country with distinction in the U.S. Army as a nuclear, biological and chemical weapons specialist in West Germany from 1984 to 1988 as a non-commissioned officer, earning two Army Achievement Medals among other company and squadron level awards and recognitions.
Before becoming disabled, Jay made his living as a GM line mechanic with a special talent for Corvettes, and continued with his love of fixing things and teaching others, including his daughters, how to turn a wrench. Jay’s love for his daughters knew no bounds, and he enjoyed watching his daughters compete and play sports. Despite the impediments of his disease, he attended nearly every game and function that his girls were involved with, always cheering and encouraging from the sidelines. An athlete himself from Warrensburg’s Coach Khoury era, Jay helped his daughters develop as basketball and softball athletes as well as coaching summer league girl’s softball. It was always a great day to see his girls play sports!
Jay’s legacy to his daughters will be to remember their father as their fiercest protector, strongest advocate and biggest fan for all their lives — along with the ability to fix things themselves — and to his granddaughter the gift of wild imagination, which grandpa encouraged over countless hours of stories and play time.
Jay’s family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff of the Warren Center, where Jay resided the last 10 months of his life, especially Dr. Roslyn Socolof; LPNs, Tara, April, Mel, Jessica, Dolores, Dawn, Tracy and Val; RNs, Shannon, Arlene and Carol; CNAs, Melissa, Samantha (Cookie Monster), Matt, Sam and Bri, to name just a few of the many caring staff that made Jay’s last days bearable; we appreciate you more than words could ever express! We know when Jay got to the Pearly Gates, the first thing he asked for was COFFEE! Bless you all for your many kindnesses and for treating us all like family.
Calling hours will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 18 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, immediately followed by a Remembrance Service at noon with Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In loving memory of Jay, contributions can be made to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78232; or through www.operationhomefront.org.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
