Dec. 21, 1979—July 20, 2022

ROME — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, NY, passed away from this earth unexpectedly at Rome Hospital on July 20, 2022.

Jacob came into this world on Dec. 21, 1979, to Michael Baker and the late Catherine (Allen) Baker. He grew up in Johnsburg, NY, graduating from Johnsburg High School in 1998. Jacob earned his master’s degree from Syracuse University in computer engineering. He was fortunate enough to have worked as a computer engineer for over 20 years.

Jacob started wooing the love of his life, Jody, when they were only 16. Thankfully, when Jacob proposed, Jody said yes and they were married on Aug. 19, 2000 in Baker’s Mills. When not spending time with Jody and their two children Ethan and Arianna, Jacob enjoyed Lego models, metal models, playing online video games but most of all was the ultimate Star Wars fan.

Besides his mother, Jacob is predeceased by his grandparents, Arnold and Helen Allen; and wonderful lifelong family friend, Scott Kramer.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jody (Perry) Baker of Rome, NY; children: Ethan and Arianna Baker of Rome, NY; father, Michael Baker of Johnsburg, NY; brother, Josh (Erica) Smith of Chestertown; mother-in-law, Linda (Frank) Bennett of Warrensburg; father-in-law, Jerry Perry of Warrensburg; sister-in-laws: Melissa (Randy) Mallory of Warrensburg and Jerri Bellanger of Queensbury; nieces: Desiree (Jason) Mathis and Averi Bellanger; nephews: Jordan Mallory, Nicholas Hitchock and Nathaniel Smith; special cousins: William Allen Jr. and Thomas Allen; along with many other cousins and friends.

Friends may call on Jacob’s family from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Sodom Community Church, corner of Sodom Cross Road and Peaceful Valley Road.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Ronald Allen officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced in Rome.

