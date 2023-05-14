June 24, 1999—May 4, 2023

LUZERNE — Jacob “Jake” Baker, 23, formerly of Hadley-Luzerne, NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023.

Jake was born on June 24, 1999 to Heather (Baker) Laugs in Glens Falls, NY.

As a young boy, Jake could always be found playing soccer, riding his bike with his friends, and playing his passion, basketball. He enjoyed taking trips and going on adventures with his family. He was always looking for new rollercoasters to ride with his mom. Jake was faithful and loyal to his friends and family.

Jake was predeceased by great-grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Shuman, Sr., Norma Eldridge, and Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Baker, Sr.

Jake is survived and will be deeply missed by his mother, Heather (Baker) Laugs; the light of his life, his daughter, Reagan Jade Baker; brother, Connor Laugs; grandmother, Reta Shuman; grandfather, Bernard (Harriet) Baker, Jr.; aunt, Brandi (Blaine) Rowland; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to donate in Jacob’s name to: The Prevention Council/Healing Springs Recovery Community and Outreach Center, 125 High Rock Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. (https://www.google.com/maps/search/125+High+Rock+Ave,+Saratoga+Springs,+NY+12866?entry=gmail&source=g). Please label the donation as: “Healing Springs/GRASP — in Jacob’s memory.” Donations may be made by mail or at https://preventioncouncil.org

A celebration of Jake’s life will be privately held at the convenience of his family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.