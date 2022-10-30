Jack Robert Grosso

Oct. 24, 1939 - Oct. 13, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Jack Grosso, 82, of Queensbury, formerly of Athol, entered into rest on Oct. 13, 2022, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. The son of the late Michael and Pearl (O'Neil) Grosso, Jack was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in Irvington, NJ.

Jack was a resident of Keansburg, South Toms River, Hazlet, NJ and Queensbury and Athol, NY. A graduate of Red Bank Catholic of New Jersey.

Mr. Grosso was employed as a warehouseman and shop steward for Rickel Home Center, Supermarket General Corporation and SYSCO Foods.

Jack will be warmly remembered as an extremely kind and giving man, who always had kind words concerning everyone. To know him was to love him.

Survivors include his children: Cindy Pierce, Gary Grosso, Theresa Estilow and Kristina Parker; his twin granddaughters: Jacklyn and Kayla Parker. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brothers: Michael and James.

The Grosso Family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Staff at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center.

Cremation took place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc. The Grosso Family has chosen to honor Jack's memory in a private way. Relatives and Friends are invited to pay their respects online, by leaving a special message of condolence for the Grosso Family at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.