Jack Robert Grosso
Oct. 24, 1939 - Oct. 13, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Jack Grosso, 82, of Queensbury, formerly of Athol, entered into rest on Oct. 13, 2022, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. The son of the late Michael and Pearl (O'Neil) Grosso, Jack was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in Irvington, NJ.
Jack was a resident of Keansburg, South Toms River, Hazlet, NJ and Queensbury and Athol, NY. A graduate of Red Bank Catholic of New Jersey.
Mr. Grosso was employed as a warehouseman and shop steward for Rickel Home Center, Supermarket General Corporation and SYSCO Foods.
Jack will be warmly remembered as an extremely kind and giving man, who always had kind words concerning everyone. To know him was to love him.
Survivors include his children: Cindy Pierce, Gary Grosso, Theresa Estilow and Kristina Parker; his twin granddaughters: Jacklyn and Kayla Parker. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brothers: Michael and James.
The Grosso Family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Staff at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center.
Cremation took place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc. The Grosso Family has chosen to honor Jack's memory in a private way. Relatives and Friends are invited to pay their respects online, by leaving a special message of condolence for the Grosso Family at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.