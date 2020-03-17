Jack Lloyd
SCHUYLERVILLE — Jack Lloyd, child of God, and servant of God, passed on to his Maker on March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one of seven children to Alfred and Hannah Lloyd. He was born with certain physical and mental limitations, but by grace, and with the help of his parents and siblings, Jack lived a full and wonderful life. He was blessed with a thankful and a giving heart, and always put others ahead of himself. Jack was a constant and close companion of his father, and when the need arose, he served and assisted him in his last years. Thereafter, in a similar way, he also took care of his mother and his Aunt Helen, until each of them passed on.

His willingness to serve did not stop with his family. He was a volunteer meal preparer for the Schuylerville site of Meals on Wheels, and for the some 14 years he volunteered his services at Wesley Health Care Center Skilled Nursing, transporting patients, helping the staff, and most importantly talking and engaging with those in need of a companion. In 2000, Jack was honored at a gala at the Saratoga City Center as Volunteer of the Year. When not volunteering, he enjoyed listening to traditional country and western music, watching reruns of old TV Westerns, and taking rides in the country. All who knew Jack, from his siblings and extended family, to those he interacted with at his senior housing and fellow customers at Stewart’s, can attest to his gentle and friendly manner, and also to the many laughs he could produce with his unique brand of wisdom and wit.

Besides his parents, his brothers, James Lloyd and Richard Lloyd predeceased Jack. He is survived his sister, Susan (Bill) Reynolds, and his brother, Tom Lloyd, both of Greenwich, his brothers, Robert (Barbara) Lloyd of Ballston Spa, and Mark (Sheryl) Lloyd of Argyle; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jack’s caregivers, Susan Seiz, Shelly Simms, Tara Reynolds and Grant Skiff, to his friend Marty Casey, and to the Wilton Emergency Squad and the ICU staff at Saratoga Hospital.

A memorial service for Jack will be held at a later date to be announced, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.

