July 5, 1947 — June 21, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Jack Ivor Hensler went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020. Born on Long Island to Ivor and Josephine Hensler, Jack died at home after a long illness.
His family vacationed in Riverbank from his birth till they permanently relocated to the Adirondacks in 1961. He graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1965, worked in his father’s electrical business from an early age, and retired from Peckham Industries in 2012.
Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Judith Lynn, an additional unborn child, and his oldest brother Charles Hensler.
Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Doris Hensler (Fox); his children: Kelly Hensler of Kilmaurs, Scotland, Roy Hensler (wife Justine) of Elbert, Colorado, Jane Woodworth (husband Joshua) of Fort Worth, Texas, Elisabeth Liddle (husband Donald) of Indian Lake and Karl Hensler of Taichung, Taiwan; grandchildren: Jakob Hensler, Alice, Andrew, and Jaina Woodworth, Marilla, Charlotte, and Riley Liddle; his brothers: Raymond Hensler and Gerald
Hensler (wife Linda) and Charles’s wife, Patricia Hensler all of Warrensburg. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jack attended Horicon Baptist Church in Brant Lake. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to his church at 6616 NY-8, Brant Lake, NY 12815
A graveside service will be conducted privately in Warrensburg. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at a later date at a time to be announced.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
