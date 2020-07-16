SOUTH GLENS FALLS – J. Mary Whipple Bergeron, 95, passed away on July 13, 2020 in the comfort of her grandparents’ home in South Glens Falls where she lived for the last nine years. There she was surrounded by acres of critters she enjoyed overfeeding. Previously she lived in Mechanicville for 61 years where she raised her family above her building supply store. She was a mother of 8, nonnie of 26, caregiver of many, businesswoman, and an antique enthusiast.