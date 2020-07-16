SOUTH GLENS FALLS – J. Mary Whipple Bergeron, 95, passed away on July 13, 2020 in the comfort of her grandparents’ home in South Glens Falls where she lived for the last nine years. There she was surrounded by acres of critters she enjoyed overfeeding. Previously she lived in Mechanicville for 61 years where she raised her family above her building supply store. She was a mother of 8, nonnie of 26, caregiver of many, businesswoman, and an antique enthusiast.
Burial at the Saratoga National Cemetery alongside her late husband Maurice will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Due to no services being held and in lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to your local food pantry in loving memory of J. Mary Bergeron.
During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, memories, and/or photos they may have of Mary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.