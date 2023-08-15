HUDSON FALLS — J. Eileen “Bubbles” Wildey Munger left this earth to join our Father in Heaven to laugh sing and dance on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls and daughter of the late Herbert F. Wildey and Evelyn (Holden) Wildey-Mallie.

Bubbles worked for several years at General Electric in Fort Edward. She loved to crochet, play bingo and go to the casino as well as playing lottery scratch off games. Bubbles also enjoyed making candy and was blessed to have her children take care of her in her later years so she could remain in her home.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Eugene John “Jack” Munger, Sr., who died Sept. 16, 1977. Bubbles was also predeceased by her sisters, Marion Rourke and Dorothy “Pee Wee” Tanner as well as their husbands; her brothers, Joseph and Herbert Wildey and their wives as well; and her stepfather, Roswell “Sham” Maille; and son in law, Ralph Russell.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Munger Russell of Argyle, Eugene John Munger and his wife, Patricia of Gansevoort, Debora Crossman and her husband, Danny of Hudson Falls, David Munger and his wife, Christine of Glens Falls, and Nancy Sweet and her husband, Kevin of Hudson Falls; Thirteen grandchildren; twenty four great-grandchildren with one expected in November; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Gansevoort Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially Phyllis, Washington County Office of the Aging, High Peaks Hospice, and Homeward Bound for all of the care extended to Bubbles and her family.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to High Peaks Hospice, 1247 Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

