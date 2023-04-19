1936—2023

BOLTON LANDING — On Sunday, April 16, 2023, J. Buckley “Buck” Bryan, Jr., of Bolton Landing, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Born in 1936 in White Plains, NY to J. Buckley Bryan, Sr. and Helen (Mooney) Bryan. As a young child spending time on Lake George at Cotton Point and Rainbow Beach, he dreamed of living life on Lake George. His dream then guided his entire life.

An aviator, entrepreneur, environmentalist, and a philanthropist. Driven by his immense love of Lake George and the Adirondacks and passion for education. His generosity and service extends throughout the Lake George region. A pillar of the community.

An incredible mentor and wealth of knowledge. A tremendous friend. Someone who loved to laugh and make all sorts of jokes even at his own expense or the expense of those around him. Spending time during the summer working around the property on Lake George and going out for cruises on the lake.

Buck is the type of man that leaves an impression on his surroundings. He was bold, caring, benevolent, honest, and extremely hardworking. He always fought for what he believed in and felt was right. Although, maybe not everyone always shared the same position. We used to joke about “when you mess with the “buck” you get the horn.”

Buck has touched the lives of countless people throughout his long and vibrant life. In life-changing ways. I only wish that even more people could have gotten to know him.

Graduate of the Pingry School in Short Hills, NJ. A U.S. Navy search-and-rescue helicopter pilot. A commercial airline pilot of 30 years for USAir. A lifelong learner. After returning to college at the age of 45 he went on to receive a AS in business, BS in finance, MS in leadership and administration. A SUNY Adirondack adjunct business professor of 12 years.

Former President of the Lake George Association. Former President and member of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation Board of Directors. Member of the Bolton Landing Volunteer Fire Department. Member of the National Ski Patrol at Gore Mountain.

Buck has lived in a self-built home nestled on the lake’s Northwest Bay for the last 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Denise; and stepson, Tyler and his wife Laura; along with: Steve Doheny, Kathy Doheny, Dick Doheny and their families; and lifelong friends: John Hilt, Harry Reichlen; and his many friends in and around Bolton Landing and greater Lake George region.

The Bryan Family gives special thanks to Buck’s wonderful caregiver and friend, Frank Rimmer.

Memorial donations may be made in Buck’s remembrance to the Lake George Association by going online at: https://www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/support/memory-someone. Or you may call 518-668-3558 or email the LGA at: info@lakegeorgeassociation.org.

Visitation will take place Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Bolton Rural Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.