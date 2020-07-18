Sept. 25, 1932 — July 14, 2020
On Tuesday July 14, 2020, Ivan A Hernandez MD, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully, at home, at the age of 87.
Dr. Hernandez was born on September 25, 1932 in Santa Clara, Cuba to Aurelio and Dolores Noy Hernandez. In 1945, at the age of 13, Dr. Hernandez attended Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. Upon graduating from Valley Forge, he returned to Cuba to pursue medical school, which he then graduated from the University of Havana in 1957. He went on to Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, for his internship and residency in pathology.
Upon completion, he attended Albany Medical Center for surgical residency and was Chief Resident of Surgery (1963-64), as well as Assistant Clinical Instructor of surgery (1959-65). He was also a Lecturer in Surgery (1976).
His fellowships included: Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Diplomate American Board of Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Certified Wound Care Specialists, Diplomate of the American Academy of Wound Management, Fellow of the American College of Angiology, Fellow of the International College of Surgeons, and Fellow of the International College of Angiology.
He was also a member of multiple medical and surgical societies, including: Society for Clinical Vascular Surgery, New York State Vascular Surgery, Eastern Vascular Society, and Society of Non-Invasive Vascular Technology.
Dr. Hernandez traveled throughout the United States sharing his knowledge and expertise at medical conventions. He was also a published author in various medical journals. He was a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society man-to-man support group as well as an advocate for prostate and breast cancer diagnosis and current treatments.
His final contribution to medicine included Medical Director of the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Center in the Capital Region and then went on as Medical Director of the Wound Care and HBOT Center in western New York.
Although medicine was the air that he breathed, Ivan’s second passion was sailing the lakes of the Adirondacks, the east coast of the United States, and the Caribbean. His family was the light in his eyes and he enjoyed sharing time and stories of life’s adventures with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, Cuban dance moves, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is predeceased by his parents, Aurelio and Dolores Noy Hernandez; his sister, Ana Hernandez; daughter, Carla Hernandez; and son-in-law, Douglas Baker (Dolores).
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Taft Hernandez; his children: Dolores Hernandez (Douglas Baker), Debra Mokhiber (George), and Ivan, Jr.; his grandchildren: George, Jr., Daniel, Nicholas, Alexander, Carly, Elena, Jonathan, and Ivan III; his sisters-in-law: Cynthia Alexy (Donald), Andrea Gray (Larry), Anita Chiaravalle (Gino); and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his loving dogs and cats.
Calling hours will be at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady on Monday, July 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. with COVID protocols strictly in place. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 812 Union St, Schenectady, with Father Carlino officiating.
To express your condolences to the family please send correspondence to JonesFuneralHome@aol.com or www.jonesfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Joan Nicole Prince Home at 22 Glenview Drive, Scotia, NY 12302 or JoanNicolePrinceHome.org.
