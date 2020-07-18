Ivan A. Hernandez MD

Dr. Hernandez traveled throughout the United States sharing his knowledge and expertise at medical conventions. He was also a published author in various medical journals. He was a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society man-to-man support group as well as an advocate for prostate and breast cancer diagnosis and current treatments.

His final contribution to medicine included Medical Director of the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Center in the Capital Region and then went on as Medical Director of the Wound Care and HBOT Center in western New York.

Although medicine was the air that he breathed, Ivan’s second passion was sailing the lakes of the Adirondacks, the east coast of the United States, and the Caribbean. His family was the light in his eyes and he enjoyed sharing time and stories of life’s adventures with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, Cuban dance moves, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is predeceased by his parents, Aurelio and Dolores Noy Hernandez; his sister, Ana Hernandez; daughter, Carla Hernandez; and son-in-law, Douglas Baker (Dolores).