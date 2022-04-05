April 22, 1926—March 30, 2022

WEST PAWLET, VT — Iva Mae Liebig, 95, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home in West Pawlet, VT. She was born on April 22, 1926 in Peru, VT, the daughter of Alice Edith (Capon) and Clifford Marshall Cody.

She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Philip Liebig, and was the matriarch of an extensive family, survived by her four sons: Frank McCullen and his wife Gail of Whitehall, NY, Richard McCullen of Port Richie, FL, David McCullen and his wife Odette Bonvouloir of Fort Mill, SC, and Melvin Loomis of Granville, NY; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Jack Cody of Truthville, NY and her best friend Ellen Lovely of Comstock, NY.

Iva’s love for people and life was evident in every aspect of her life, but perhaps she was best known as the founder of Liebig Berries in the 1960s. Visitors to the berry stand could find her under the tent or in the stand visiting with customers, mowing the lawn on her riding mower (yes, even in her 90s!) or in the field picking blueberries. She often reminded customers to sample the product as much as they wanted while they were picking.

Dedicated to life on the farm, she was one of the co-founders of the Vermont Fruit Growers Association. She was an active member of the Granville Methodist Church, always quick to volunteer and serve wherever she was needed.

Iva was also known for her exceptional baking skills which she learned at a young age and put to good use running Cody’s Diner in North Granville, NY for several years. Never knowing a stranger, it was the highlight of her day for family and friends to stop by the farm house for a visit and enjoy a piece of pie or other delicious baked goods. When she wasn’t working, Iva enjoyed the company of her friends bowling every Friday (yes, even in her 90s!), playing cards twice a week, reading and hunting.

Iva’s love and kindness endeared her to so many lives in her community, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be planned for the summer at a date yet to be determined. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Lunch Program of Granville United Church.