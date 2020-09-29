Her family and friends have many fond memories of Ita. Too numerous to mention them all, but everyone remembers her Irish biscuits and tea, many summer days walking her four kids to East Field for swim lessons with full lunches and a cooler, the huge holiday meals she’d single-handedly make for 20-30 people and wouldn’t sit to eat until everyone else was set, her trips to Ireland, her never-ending battle with ants, family potato-picking, her love for her impatiens and roses, and many walks to Cooper’s Cave or Stewart’s with her grandchildren for ice cream and one more lottery ticket. Ita walked everywhere, and her family often received calls about “Ita sightings” that started with “we saw your mom” regarding her popping up in unexpected places.