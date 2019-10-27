Dec. 12, 1925 — Oct. 17, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Isabell S. Warrington, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1925 in Stony Creek, the daughter of the late Howard and Eva (Eldridge) VanAuken.
On Nov. 7, 1942, Isabell married James H. Warrington at the First Baptist Church of Glens Falls. He passed away on June 21, 2008, after 65 years of marriage.
Isabell was a homemaker who loved gardening and crocheting as well as being very musical. She had a special love for country music and playing her guitar.
Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son, Garry E. Warrington; infant son, Dale Howard Warrington; her grandson, Timothy Darren Seaver; her sister, Cora Waldron; and brothers, Eldridge, Gerald, Harold and Howard VanAuken.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her daughters, Darleen (Clarence) Seaver of Queensbury and Fay (Wayne) Smith of Glens Falls; her son, James (Louise) Warrington Jr. of Gansevoort; her brother, Herman (Bell) VanAuken of Lake Luzerne; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Pliscofsky of Lake Luzerne; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled. Burial will take place at the Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
The family would like to thank the Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Community Hospice of Saratoga. A special thank you to Ellen, Colleen, Tina and CarolJean.
Memorial donations may be made to Scleroderma Foundation/Tri-State Inc. Chapter, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.