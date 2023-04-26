1932-2023

HUDSON FALLS — Following a day surrounded by her loving family, Isabel was called home on the morning of April 24, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with her daughters by her side.

She was born on June 1, 1932 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Robert and Isabel (Borden) Conlin.

Isabel retired from Greater Adirondack Home Health Aides, where she provided loving care to many.

Her faith, family and pets were most important to her. She loved nature and all animals. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and baking for her family.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Nora Morgan Martin; her sons: Lester Michael Morgan, David Alan Morgan; her siblings: Mary Conlin, Irene DiGrazzia, Catherine (Kay) Ball, Robert Conlin and Estelle Paris.

Survivors include her children: Kimberly and Edward Healy, Kelly and Donald Fountaine, James and Kimberly Morgan, John and Patricia Morgan, Owen and Karen Morgan; her grandchildren: Emberlee, Kailey, Rylea, Edward, Hayden, Karah, Donald, Alyssa, Brandon, Tyler, John, Deanna, Chip, Jolene, Jeremiah, Lisa, Christopher, Lindsay, Dawn, Shannon; and many great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Anita Papuzza.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, where she will be laid to rest between her sons.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mihindu and his wife Elaine; Dr. Patrick Rowley; Glens Falls Infusion Center, especially Rebecca who has always treated her like family. To the nurses on Tower 2, your kindness and compassion over the past few days have meant more than you will ever know.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Northshore Animal League, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.