1932 — 2019
BOLTON LANDING — Isabel Beers McConnell, international traveler, accomplished athlete, celebrated musician, dedicated social service director, and beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died on Aug. 9, 2019 in Bolton Landing, at the age of 87. When she became one of the first women to ascend to the 17,300-foot base camp on route to Mt. Everest, it culminated a running and trekking career that took her from Mt. Kilimanjaro to the high peaks in Patagonia, skiing across Europe and North America and to countless races as part of the World Masters Track Federation. An exceptional piano and organ master, she spent the final decade of her life as organist for St. Sacrement Episcopal Church, in Bolton Landing. But, more than all her travels and accomplishments, Isabel loved her identity as a life-long Girl Scout and camp counselor who taught swimming, canoeing and camping and inspired her family and countless others to explore and enjoy the outdoors and especially The Adirondack Park. A 1953 graduate of Bucknell University, where she met her husband, Dr. Walter McConnell, Isabel is survived by her spouse, four children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Isabel McConnell Music Fund St Sacrement Episcopal Church, Bolton Landing, NY, 12814. Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
