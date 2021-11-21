June 19, 1934—Oct. 31, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Heaven welcomed home one of their own. Isabel Ann Carroll of Lake George, NY passed on October 31, 2021. After a visit with her family, Isabel went to sleep, may she rest in peace. She always was and will forever be an angel.

Born on June 19, 1934 to Isabella Lillian and Alfred John Carroll of Valley Stream, NY. She lived her life as a generous, understanding and beautiful mother, friend and confidant. If you were a part of Isabel’s life and ever needed anything, she was there. When you reached out, her hand was extended, ready and waiting.

As a young woman Isabel loved going into NYC for dinner and a show. She had many tales of the Stork Club and Copacabana. “You could have a wonderful meal and see Sinatra or Martin and Lewis for $3.” She entered and won her fair share of beauty pageants. Though, she very rarely spoke of it. Later in her life she loved to research and create scrapbooks of her findings. They are fantastic reminders of her and the things she held dear.

Isabel is predeceased by her parents, brother Gerry and daughter Lisa Filippelli. She is survived by her sons: Gary and John Filippelli; Gary’s daughter Laura Chant; and Laura’s daughter Zella Chant.

Isabel did not want a Mass or ceremony. Isabel’s remains were scattered three days after cremation in the same place as Lisa. If you wish to honor Isabel’s life, do something for someone you love and tell them it’s from Izzy.