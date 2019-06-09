November 15, 1928 — May 23, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Isaac F. “Dewey” Wright, 90, of La Barge Street, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with his son, Jeffery, Brenda and “The Little White Dog” by his side.
Born on Nov. 15, 1928, he was one of seven children, William “Man,” Grant “Bud,” Isaac “Dewey,” Edna “Soph,” Cora “Tat,” Harriet “Elsie” and Audrey “Audie,” born to William and Edna (Ely) Wright. The children were raised in North Hebron, with the core value that above all, family was always first. Dewey graduated from Granville High School and then joined the Army with his brothers, Bill and Grant, who waited for him to turn 17, so they could all enlist together. He served in Italy during WWII and also in the Korean conflict. Dewey was very proud to have fought for his country and when he came home, he joined the American Legion.
On Aug. 12, 1950, he married Jeannine Ballard and they had four children. Jeannine passed away on Oct. 31, 2014, after 64 years of marriage. Dewey and Jean were both fans of the New York Yankees and were always up for a trip to Atlantic City with a big bucket of quarters. The couple could very often be found out on the dance floor, since they loved square dancing, or shopping up a storm looking for the best bargain. He always did find it.
Dewey was employed by Imperial until 1956. He then went to work at Great Meadow Correctional Facility as an officer. After 34 years of service, he retired in 1990.
Dewey loved nothing more than being the resident Mr. Fix-it for friends, neighbors and family members. He loved crossword puzzles and was hardly ever seen without the crossword and a couple of scratch—offs in his front shirt pocket.
Hunting, fishing and dabbling with honeybees were all activities he really enjoyed.
Nothing made him prouder than showing you his vegetable garden and he always had way more tomatoes than he could ever figure out what to do with.
Coaching his son’s Little League team was something that gave him great pleasure. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Dewey was predeceased by his wife; his daughter, Nancy Mija; his brothers, William and Grant; and his sisters, Cora Hoag and Edna Woods.
Dewey is survived by his children, Barbara Foster of Hudson Falls, Debbie McCarty and her husband, John, of Troy and Jeff Wright and longtime companion, Brenda Steves, of Hudson Falls; his sisters, Elsie Mattison and Audrey Sears; his 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our heartfelt thanks to our brother, Jeffrey, who saw dad through his recent battle with dementia and Multiple Myeloma. Your many days and nights at Dad’s side when he was healthy, and especially on those recent days of trials and tribulations. We can never thank enough for all you did.
We would like to thank Brenda for all she has done for Dad. Her devotion to him was heart- warming and endless. We are firmly convinced that God sent her to him and his family. For this we will be forever grateful. God bless you from the Wright family.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at Carleton Funeral home. Dewey’s niece, the Rev. Sandra Spaulding, will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.
Donations in Dewey’s memory may be made to Hudson Falls Little League, 34 East LaClaire St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.careltonfuneralhome.net.
