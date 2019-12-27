Irving Howard Mauran

Irving or “Wolfie,” as his family and close friends knew him best, spent his early years in Westport. His love of sports began at a young age, developed through time spent with his father lifting weights and running. At the age of 10, he participated in the Olympic Torch Run in Lake Placid, he lost a shoe during the run, but it didn’t slow him down. He even earned the title of “Youngest Participant” in the Wow Weekend Run For Hope in 1980. Irving went to high school in Saratoga Springs and later Schroon Lake, where he graduated in 1988. Despite changing school districts, Irving’s God-given talent combined with practice and hard work propelled him to excellence in the gym and on the field. In wrestling, Irving never lost a match, in basketball, he played center. Despite his five-foot nine-inch stature, he was renowned for his vertical jump. This tenacity and ambition culminated in his senior year, where he received the MVP trophy at the senior all-star basketball game.