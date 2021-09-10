Irvin LeBarron

July 26, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2021

ARGYLE — Irvin LeBarron, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

Born July 26, 1943, he was the son of the late Clinton and Ella (Starr) LeBarron.

Irvin was in the graduating class of 1963 in Cambridge. He played baseball, football, and was part of the FFA. Over the years, Irvin was a part of the Argyle Presbyterian Church. He was a deacon, trustee and rang the bell several times.

He worked at Mack Molding in Vermont, General Electric in Fort Edward, farmer in Argyle, and latest employment as a Foreman at Pallets Inc. in Fort Edward.

On October 14, 2002, Irvin married Elena in Cambridge, NY at a friend's house, George and Charlotte McGeoch.

Irvin enjoyed working hard, anything related to farming, digging dirt with his tractor and skid steer, sorting through change/coins, and spending time with friends at Argyle Fire Company and volunteering at Washington County Fair, spending time at the Cambridge Senior Group. He was active in fostering children with his wife. Most of all spending time with family (especially all his grandkids and great-grandson, Wyatt).