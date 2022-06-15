Irma Jean Bishop

July 23, 1932 - June 7, 2022

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV — On June 7, 2022, Irma Jean Bishop passed away at the age of 89, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville. Mrs. Bishop was born on July 23, 1932 in Hudson Falls, NY. She was the daughter of Frank J. Daire, Sr. and Irma Henrietta (Trombley) Daire. Mrs. Bishop was a graduate from Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1950. She married the love of her life on July 30, 1950 at Gospel Lighthouse A/G Church in Hudson Falls, NY.

Irma was manager of Tupperware Home Parties for 22 years and Distributor for Home Interior and Gifts for 20 years. She was an active member of Gospel Lighthouse A/G Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, Superintendent of Jr. Dept., Choir Director, and many other capacities within the church. She loved music, canning, cooking and most of all, her family. Her life was devoted to serving her Lord and Savior.

Mrs. Bishop has three surviving children: Kathy J. Landis and husband, Max of Winchester, VA, Rev. James P. Bishop and wife, Vicki of Martinsburg, WV, Martin E. Bishop and wife, Julie of Hudson Falls, NY; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Bishop of S. Glens Falls, NY; one sister, Mary Godette of Hudson Falls, NY; six grandchildren: Zak Bishop, Autumn Greenfield and husband, C.L., Valerie Welch and husband, Daryl, Valinda and Sam McGovern, Vanessa Bishop and Jim Bishop; and six great-grandchildren: Kaleb Toms, Kaitlyn and Karissa Greenfield, Rhett, Cora and Trace Welch.

Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls, NY. Also a memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Johnsontown Bible Church in Hedgesville. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.