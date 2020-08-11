Jan. 8, 1925 — July 24, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Irma Elizabeth Havens, 95, formerly of Seward Street, Queensbury, left us on July 24, 2020 to be with the Lord. Her grandson and her best friend were both by her side. She had been residing at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs since early 2019.
Born Jan. 8, 1925 in Lake George, Irma was the daughter of Bernard and Helen (Whittemore) Donor of Glens Falls. She and her sister, Sylvia, along with their brothers Alton and Bernard “Buster” Donor, grew up on Sherman Avenue. After graduating from Glens Falls High School in 1943, she was hired by the Glens Falls Insurance Co. Irma married Robert J. (Bob) Havens of Glens Falls on June 29, 1946, at St. Mary’s Rectory. They were married for 66 years until Bob’s passing in 2013. She was a member of Christ Church Methodist for decades, and then Bay Road Presbyterian.
For 57 years, Irma and her husband resided at their home on Seward Street that Bob built in 1956. Their home became a gathering place for the children in the area. Irma would become an ‘inn-keeper’, short-order cook, shuttle driver, cub-scout and girl-scout leader for the kids, and best friend to many other mothers in the neighborhood. She was always there for the parent-teacher meetings, the dancing recitals (even at the 1964 World’s Fair), or to chaperone a scout troop’s first train ride to New York City. She would, and did, provide a home for other family members when needed, or in the decades to come, any friends of her beloved grandson who needed a place to stay. Many addressed her as Gramma.
At the same time, Irma operated her own business at home as an accomplished seamstress, fashioning draperies, quilts, and upholsteries. Many of her creations adorned homes and bank lobbies in Glens Falls, Lake George, and Saratoga. She would often give away more quilts than she would sell.
Irma’s love of baking never abandoned her. Even into her 80’s, and now living alone, she would make fresh rolls every morning at home. She loved to pick flowers from the abundance in her yard. She loved a colorful sunset, sunbathing in the backyard, the music of Roy Orbison, and the Yankees. She loved everybody’s dog or cat, the raccoons, the birds, and the squirrels. Every morning she would make one-inch square peanut butter sandwiches on white bread, as the squirrels waited patiently.
Irma abhorred conflicts, simply loving everyone and getting along with anyone. A “see you later, mom” would be answered with “I’ll be here…” And so she always will be, in the hearts and memories of those who loved her.
Irma is survived by her son, Peter Havens, and his wife, Sharon, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; her daughter, Deborah Havens and her partner Pamela Gangloff of Farmington; her grandson, Robert Havens of Burlington, Vermont; her sister, Sylvia Zetterstrom of Corinth; her best friend Joan Perrotte of Queensbury and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
If desired, donations in Irma’s name can be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.
Her family would like to thank the very special staff of Wesley Health Center, 2nd floor Springs, for their excellent and loving care for Mom.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
