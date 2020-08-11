GLENS FALLS — Irma Elizabeth Havens, 95, formerly of Seward Street, Queensbury, left us on July 24, 2020 to be with the Lord. Her grandson and her best friend were both by her side. She had been residing at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs since early 2019.

Born Jan. 8, 1925 in Lake George, Irma was the daughter of Bernard and Helen (Whittemore) Donor of Glens Falls. She and her sister, Sylvia, along with their brothers Alton and Bernard “Buster” Donor, grew up on Sherman Avenue. After graduating from Glens Falls High School in 1943, she was hired by the Glens Falls Insurance Co. Irma married Robert J. (Bob) Havens of Glens Falls on June 29, 1946, at St. Mary’s Rectory. They were married for 66 years until Bob’s passing in 2013. She was a member of Christ Church Methodist for decades, and then Bay Road Presbyterian.

For 57 years, Irma and her husband resided at their home on Seward Street that Bob built in 1956. Their home became a gathering place for the children in the area. Irma would become an ‘inn-keeper’, short-order cook, shuttle driver, cub-scout and girl-scout leader for the kids, and best friend to many other mothers in the neighborhood. She was always there for the parent-teacher meetings, the dancing recitals (even at the 1964 World’s Fair), or to chaperone a scout troop’s first train ride to New York City. She would, and did, provide a home for other family members when needed, or in the decades to come, any friends of her beloved grandson who needed a place to stay. Many addressed her as Gramma.