Jan. 27, 1951—May 28, 2022
FORT ANN — Irene W. Millington, 71, of Fort Ann, NY, passed away unexpectedly following a long and courageous battle with COPD on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on January 27, 1951, in Glens Falls, NY, she was one of sixteen children, the daughter of the late Arnold and Elizabeth (Mattison) Frasier. Irene grew up in Lake George with her big family, enjoying summers there. She worked for various hotels. Irene was an animal lover, but especially her dogs and cats. She would fill in as a substitute for her daughter Jennifer’s daycare when needed. She loved spending time and playing with the children. In her younger days, she enjoyed crocheting, and in her later years, she enjoyed watching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Price is Right” and especially “Funniest Home Videos.” Being a loving and devoted wife and mother, her greatest love of all was her family, her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Irene is predeceased by her siblings: Darwin, Gary, Charlie, Julius, Gertie, Shirley, Ella Jean, and Augusta.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Paul J. Millington, of Fort Ann; her four children: April Dickinson of Fort Ann, Jennifer Jenks of Fort Edward, Paul Millington II (Karen) of Fort Edward and Gregory Millington of Comstock; former son-in-law, Dan Jenks of Fort Edward; grandchildren: Elizabeth Millington, Dylan Jenks, Benjamin Dickinson, Simon Millington, Michael Jenks and Elena Millington; two great-grandchildren: Avery Stimpson-Millington and Noelle Gaskin; her siblings: Sharon, Judy, Arlin, Brenda, Rose, Allen and Gil; sister-in-law, Sally Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at North Caldwell Cemetery, Warrensburg, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
