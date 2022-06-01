FORT ANN — Irene W. Millington, 71, of Fort Ann, NY, passed away unexpectedly following a long and courageous battle with COPD on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on January 27, 1951, in Glens Falls, NY, she was one of sixteen children, the daughter of the late Arnold and Elizabeth (Mattison) Frasier. Irene grew up in Lake George with her big family, enjoying summers there. She worked for various hotels. Irene was an animal lover, but especially her dogs and cats. She would fill in as a substitute for her daughter Jennifer’s daycare when needed. She loved spending time and playing with the children. In her younger days, she enjoyed crocheting, and in her later years, she enjoyed watching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Price is Right” and especially “Funniest Home Videos.” Being a loving and devoted wife and mother, her greatest love of all was her family, her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.